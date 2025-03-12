"Border czar" Tom Homan calls for New York to end sanctuary city laws during Albany visit

White House "border czar" Tom Homan met with Republican lawmakers in Albany Wednesday to demand an end to sanctuary city laws.

That provoked an angry response from Democrats, including from an assemblyman running for mayor who tried to shut him down.

Homan slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul and praised New York City Mayor Eric Adams for agreeing to help him deport immigrants who commit crimes.

Republicans were thrilled. Democrats were not. Tempers flared.

"You're not going to stop us"

"Releasing a public safety threat back into the public is just stupid," Homan said. "It's just common sense."

Republican lawmakers in Albany roundly applauded Homan's hardline stance.

"You're not going to stop us. New York state, you've got to change the sanctuary status," Homan said. "Your governor stands on national TV, 'I think criminal aliens should be deported.' What's one of the first things she do? She goes down New York City and tries to fire the mayor who wants to help me find public safety threats. Let me give a shout at Mayor Adams."

Republican lawmakers like Staten Island Sen. Andy Lanza added fuel to the fire by attacking New York City's asylum seeker policies.

"This government, together with some Bolshevik, not-for-profit home for the homeless, kicked seniors and veterans out of their homes so that they could put people who are here illegally in that building," Lanza said.

The GOP press conference was apparently too much for Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who had to be held back by state police.

"Do you believe in the First Amendment?" Mamdani said.

Democratic lawmakers then staged their own counter press conference.

"We are not going to allow New York state to be complicit in the deportation dragnet and the fascist regime the Trump administration wants to hoist upon us because they don't like people who don't look like them, who don't speak the language like them, who they believe are the root cause of all the problems in the world," State Sen. Andrew Gounardes said.

A spokesperson for Hochul said that while she supports secure borders and deporting violent criminals, she won't "help the Trump administration tear babies away from their parents."

Hochul's budget includes $8 million to keep undocumented immigrants from entering the country from Canada.