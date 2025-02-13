NYC Mayor Eric Adams meeting with "border czar" Tom Homan after DOJ sues New York over immigration policies

NYC mayor to meet with "border czar" as DOJ sues New York over immigration enforcement

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will meet with President Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan on Thursday, a day after U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi announced she is suing the state over immigration enforcement.

Sources tell CBS News New York that Gov. Kathy Hochul also canceled a White House meeting with Mr. Trump on the future of congestion pricing.

Adams previously met with Homan back in December, before Mr. Trump's inauguration.

Thursday's meeting comes as the Department of Justice is suing New York over its immigration enforcement, as well as on the heels of the federal government clawing back $80 million in FEMA money.

The Justice Department lawsuit names Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James, but does not include Adams. Earlier this week, the DOJ told federal prosecutors in New York to drop the mayor's corruption case so he could help the White House enforce its immigration policies.

Bondi said Wednesday the DOJ suit was sparked by New York's Green Light Law. In effect since 2019, the law allows undocumented immigrants to get drivers licenses.

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops today," Bondi said.

Hochul responded with a statement Wednesday night, saying the law "has been upheld by the courts time and again."

"Here are the facts: our current laws allow federal immigration officials to access any DMV database with a judicial warrant. That's a common-sense approach that most New Yorkers support. But there's no way I'm letting federal agents, or Elon Musk's shadowy DOGE operation, get unfettered access to the personal data of any New Yorker in the DMV system like 16-year-old kids learning to drive and other vulnerable people," the statement read in part, going on to say, "We expect Pam Bondi's worthless, publicity-driven lawsuit to be a total failure, just like all the others. Let me be clear: New York is not backing down."

"Our state laws, including the Green Light law, protect the rights of all New Yorkers and keep our communities safe. I am prepared to defend our laws, just as I always have," James said in a statement of her own.

Last week, the Justice Department also filed a lawsuit against the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago over their sanctuary city laws.

Adams-Homan expected to discuss FEMA money

While there is limited information about when and where Adams will meet with Homan, they are expected to discuss the federal government's decision to seize $80 million in FEMA grants that were sent to the city to help house migrants.

The grants were awarded during the Biden administration but were not disbursed until last week, the city said.

Soon after Elon Musk, head of the White House's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), claimed the money was being wasted on luxury hotels. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced four people had been fired for making unauthorized payments to those hotels.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander held an emergency news conference Wednesday after his office found the money was missing from the city's accounts.

"The federal program we're talking about, the shelter and services program, has a $12.50 a night cap on hotel and shelter prices, and obviously New York City paid much more than $12.50 a night for the tents at Floyd Bennett Field and Randall's Island, much less for the hotels here," Lander said.

City Hall said it is conducting an internal investigation, adding, "Our office has already engaged with the White House about recouping these funds and we've requested an emergency meeting with FEMA to try and resolve the matter as quickly as possible."

Over the last two years, the city leased several hotels and other vacant buildings to turn them into migrant shelters. Most of the hotels are occupied by families with children, and none would be considered "luxury" by most travel standards.

Under city law, New York must offer shelter to anyone who needs it. The city is currently in the process of closing more than a dozen migrant shelters by this summer.