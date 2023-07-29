Asylum seekers camp outside Roosevelt Hotel in the heat after being told the relief center is at capacity

NEW YORK -- Asylum seekers camped outside the Roosevelt Hotel for hours in the heat Saturday after being told there was no room for them.

Buses dropped them off in front of the relief center on East 45th Street overnight.

CBS New York's Alecia Reid spoke to asylum seekers from Venezuela, Nicaragua and West Africa. They said the hotel gave them food and water after they arrived, but they were told there was no room, so they had to sit and wait outside.

The line went down the block and around the corner, stretching across multiple sides of the street.

A Heat Advisory was in effect Saturday with feels-like temperatures between 95-100 degrees.

We're told MTA buses were made available for people to take shelter and cool off.

One man said some single individuals were asked to come out to offer space for families with children.

"They tell us there is no room. There is going to be like, they're all full. We have to wait. Maybe two weeks, maybe two days, who knows?"

"They give us the ticket. They said they're going to call us and they didnt,"

"With more than 93,000 asylum seekers coming through our intake system since last spring, our teams run out of space every single day, and we do our best to offer placements wherever we have space available,"

Children and families continue to be prioritized and are found a bed every night. While we at least offered all adults a temporary place to wait off the sidewalks last night, some may have chosen to sleep outside.

Around 6:30 p.m., asylum seekers were allowed into the hotel to cool off and relax.

We're told unfortunately this may continue to happen if the city doesn't get state and federal funding to help with all the asylum seekers that continue to come in.