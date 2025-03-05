NYC Mayor Eric Adams testifies there was no quid pro quo at sanctuary city congressional hearing

The criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams took center stage during his testimony about sanctuary cities at a House Oversight Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Adams was joined by the Democratic mayors of three other sanctuary cities -- Boston, Chicago and Denver. The four were summoned by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to defend their cities' policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

"Let's be clear, these policies only create sanctuaries for criminals," House Oversight and Government Reform chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said.

The hearing is part of a federal investigation into sanctuary cities, as the White House threatens to pull federal funding if they don't comply.

"Sanctuary cities make us all less safe and are a public safety nightmare," Comer said. "We cannot let pro-criminal alien policies and obstructionist sanctuary cities continue to endanger American communities and the safety of federal immigration enforcement officers."

"Are you selling out New Yorkers to save yourself?"

Adams' criminal indictment, and the Department of Justice's move to dismiss it, came up immediately at the hearing.

"In America, we uphold the rule of law independent from partisan politics without fear of favor. Betraying those convictions, President Trump's Department of Justice has tried to force the conditional dismissal of very serious charges against one of our witnesses here today in exchange for that witness's total and complete submission to the radical immigration agenda being propounded by the administration. And the DOJ has done so over the objections of a Republican acting U.S. attorney who President Trump appointed. Rather than enabling a flagrant, corrupt quid pro quo, seven federal prosecutors, seven, including Republicans, resigned," Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-Va.) said.

Later on during the hearing, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) leaned into the case against Adams and the DOJ's move to dismiss the charges, as well as Adams' meeting with "border czar" Tom Homan and his decision to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, agents back onto Rikers Island.

"Mayor Adams, I also want to be very clear. Are you selling out New Yorkers to save yourself from prosecution?" Garcia asked.

"There's no deal. No quid pro quo, and I did nothing wrong," Adams said. "And anything dealing with this case, out of deference to Judge Ho, who's now to addressing it, I am going to refer to his actions."

"Well Mr. Mayor it appears, to me at least, that you are selling New Yorkers out. It appears that you are working with Tom Homan, who is clearly, clearly focused on family separations and harming New Yorkers and others across the country," Garcia said. "I personally agree with the majority of New Yorkers, and think Mr. Mayor that you should resign. You should do the right thing. You should step down, and resign today."

Connolly followed up and asked if Adams was pressured to cooperate with the Trump administration in exchange for dropping his criminal charges.

"I think I was extremely clear. No quid pro quo. No agreement. I did nothing wrong but serve the people of New York City," Adams said.

"He is beholden to the MAGA regime"

Local advocates in New York City said they would be closely monitoring the hearing.

"The mayor has made it pretty clear that he is beholden to the Trump MAGA regime, and that he has given us great cause for worry that he's prepared to throw New Yorkers and New York's immigrants under the bus for his own selfish interests," said Donna Lieberman, director of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

On Tuesday night, Adams published an opinion piece in the New York Post, appearing to walk the middle, saying the city can still reduce crime as a sanctuary city, however, that status doesn't give it the authority to violate federal immigration laws.

The mayor spoke with CBS News New York prior to Wednesday's hearing.

"Things stay on my mind all the time. Public safety, public safety, public safety," he said.

Adams wouldn't say whether he is prepared to change New York's sanctuary city designation, which includes policies preventing the city from turning over undocumented immigrants who could be deported.

"The law is very clear in New York City. We are not allowed to collaborate with ICE on enforcement, but I also want to share with federal partners how we are every day going after people who are dangerous in our city," Adams said.

Democrats blasted Republicans for trying to interfere with state's rights.

"Let's be clear. The state and local laws Republicans have issue with today are in full compliance with state and federal law. They do not obstruct ICE from carrying out its duties," Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-Va.) said. "The Republican crusade against local independence doesn't just undermine public safety, it is blatantly cruel, and I say inhumane and un-American."

Adams rejects idea of sanctuary cities as safe havens for violent criminals

The hearing began with Adams reading from prepared remarks.

"As mayor of New York City and a former police officer for 22 years, keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority and it has been our administration's north star," Adams said. "To be clear, a sanctuary city classification does not mean our city will ever be a safe haven for violent criminals. It also does not give New York City the authority to violate federal immigration laws. To the contrary, New York City will always comply with city, state and federal laws, as it does now."

Adams said, as mayor, he doesn't control who enters or remains in the country.

"I must create an atmosphere that allows every law-abiding resident, documented or not, to access vital services without fear of being turned over to federal authorities," Adams said. "I cannot have a city where parents are afraid to send their children to schools or where children are sleeping on the streets, creating the potential for child exploitation and sex trafficking."

Comer thanked Adams for his willingness to work with ICE.

The mayor also testified that New York City has spent approximately $6.9 billion on migrants in the past four years.