NYC's Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter set to close, Mayor Eric Adams says

The asylum seeker center at New York City's Roosevelt Hotel will close, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

A date for its closure has not been announced.

For nearly two years, the hotel has been serving as an intake center for migrants just arriving in the city, offering legal and medical services, along with shelter for families with children.

Adams calls the closure a milestone in the city's asylum seeker crisis.

In a statement, Adams said in part, "Now, thanks to the sound policy decisions of our team, we are able to announce the closure of this site and help even more asylum seekers take the next steps in their journeys as they envision an even brighter future, while simultaneously saving taxpayers millions of dollars."

According to the city, in recent months, the number of migrants registering for services at the Roosevelt has fallen to about 350 per week. The mayor's office says the intake functions and supportive services the center offered will be integrated into other areas of the system.

This is the latest closure announced as part of Adams' plan to shutter 53 migrant shelters by June. The mayor says the number of asylum seekers arriving in New York City has been declining, with fewer than 45,000 migrants currently in the city's care.

History of the Roosevelt Hotel migrant center

The site opened in May 2023 to serve as both a new arrivals center and shelter for asylum seekers. At the time, about 4,000 migrants were arriving in the city each week, according to the mayor's office.

During summer 2023, dozens of asylum seekers ended up sleeping on the street outside the hotel for several nights after being told the shelter, which was the city's largest intake center, had reached capacity.

According to the mayor's office, more than 173,000 migrants have registered at the Roosevelt Hotel since it opened.

FEMA funds were seized over Roosevelt Hotel concerns, feds say

Earlier this month, the federal government cited concerns about gang and criminal activity at the Roosevelt Hotel as the reasoning for its seizure of $80 million in FEMA funds the city had received to help with the asylum seeker crisis.

"FEMA was funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations and was used to house Laken Riley's killer. There will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people," a Homeland Security spokesperson said in part.

The city filed a lawsuit Friday, saying those concerns are unfounded and calling for the funds to be returned.