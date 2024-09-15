NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg resigns amid federal investigations at City Hall

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams' Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg announced her resignation late Saturday night.

It comes after federal agents raided some of the mayor's top officials earlier this month, including NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, who resigned last week, as well as Schools Chancellor David Banks.

City Hall announces Lisa Zornberg's resignation

Not many details have been provided about Zornberg's sudden resignation just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Zornberg was appointed chief counsel for the city in July 2023 and had only been in the role for just over a year.

The former federal prosecutor released a statement, reading, "I am deeply grateful to Mayor Adams for giving me the opportunity to serve the city, and I strongly support the work he has done and continues to do for New Yorkers."

Adams also put out a statement, which read in part, "We appreciate all the work Lisa has done for our administration and, more importantly, the city over the past 13 months. These are hard jobs and we don't expect anyone to stay in them forever."

"We wish Lisa all the best in her future endeavors. The other senior members of the counsel's team will remain in their roles to ensure the office continues to fully operate without issue, and we expect to name an acting chief counsel in the coming days," his statement continued.

Latest on federal raid of Adams' top officials

Zornberg's decision to step down comes a little over a week after federal investigators seized the cellphones of several of the mayor's inner circle, including the police commissioner, schools chancellor, two deputy mayors, a senior advisor and the NYPD's commanding officer of Midtown, Manhattan.

The police commissioner announced his resignation Thursday, and his replacement, Tom Donlon, took over as interim commissioner Friday evening. Sources tell CBS News New York investigators may be looking into the commissioner's twin brother, James Caban, and possible corruption in the city's nightlife enforcement.

Edward Caban's attorney said in a statement he is not believed to be a target of any investigation, and he plans to fully cooperate.

Adams has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and says he is also cooperating with the multiple investigations. So far, no charges have been filed.