Check key race results in the NYC Democratic primary

New York City's Democratic primary was held Tuesday, and all eyes are on the mayoral race.

But that's not the only race voters are deciding on. They are also deciding on their choice for New York City comptroller, Manhattan district attorney, as well as Manhattan, Brooklyn and Bronx borough presidents, among other races.

CBS News estimates a turnout of 1.1 million voters, with most voting in person Tuesday. That's more than a third of registered Democrats, and a noticeably higher turnout than the 2021 primary.

Keep in mind, however, the primary totals you see below are preliminary, and won't be officially certified until every vote is counted, including mail-in ballots and so on. That process could take a week or more from Primary Day.

That's because of ranked choice voting, the process by which the city can avoid a costly run-off election by having voters rank their choices in order of their preference.

Assuming no candidate crosses a 50% threshold on primary night, the candidate with the least amount of votes is eliminated, and then those voters who ranked that candidate as their first choice will have their second choices counted.

Those ranked choice voting rounds with then continue until one candidate exceeds 50% of the vote.

Even once that happens, the winner will only be considered presumptive until the vote totals are officially certified, which could take weeks.

Check below for the results as we know them so far in the primary elections.

New York City mayor's race

On the Republican side, Curtis Sliwa is running an uncontested race.

Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams is running in November as an independent.

The Working Families Party will also likely field a candidate.

The general election in November is shaping to be unlike any seen in recent memory.

New York City comptroller

There was also a primary election for the GOP candidate for comptroller.

New York City public advocate

Gonzalo Duran is running uncontested in the Republican primary for public advocate.

Manhattan district attorney

Maud Maron is running uncontested in the Republican primary for Manhattan district attorney.

Separately, incumbent Eric Gonzalez is running uncontested in the Democratic primary for Brooklyn district attorney.

Manhattan borough president

Seson Adams is running uncontested as the Republican candidate for Manhattan borough president.

Brooklyn borough president

Janine Acquafredda is running uncontested as the Republican candidate for Brooklyn borough president.

Bronx borough president

Grace Marrero is running uncontested as the Republican candidate for Bronx borough president.

Queens borough president

Incumbent Donovan Richards is running in an uncontested Democratic primary race. Henry Ikezi is running uncontested for the Republicans.

Staten Island borough president

Incumbent Vito Fosella is running in an uncontested Republican primary race. He'll face Michael Colombo, who's running uncontested in the Democratic primary race.