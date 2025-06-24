NYC Democratic mayoral primary live updates and 2025 election results
What to know about the 2025 NYC mayor's race and Democratic primary
- The 2025 NYC Democratic primary includes 11 candidates challenging Mayor Eric Adams, who dropped out of the primary and is seeking reelection as an independent.
- Polling indicates former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani are the frontrunners to win the Democratic nomination.
- More than 710,000 New Yorkers had checked in to vote as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NYC Board of Elections.
- Polls close at 9 p.m., but it could be days before the winner is determined because the primary uses ranked choice voting, which allows voters to rank their top five candidates.
New Yorkers brave extreme heat to vote
Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers went out to vote Tuesday morning and afternoon, even as temperatures reached 100 degrees in the city.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order days before the election ensuring people waiting in line to vote can receive water and other refreshments.
It was historically hot across the Tri-State Area. Kennedy Airport hit 100 degrees for the first time since 2013 and Newark Airport reached 103 degrees, a new record for June.
Late poll predicts Mamdani wins
While polling heading into the primary consistently showed Cuomo winning, one released the day before the election had Mamdani defeating him.
The Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill poll released Monday had the two leading candidates neck and neck, with Mamdani ultimately winning the ranked choice voting simulation after eight rounds.
Lander was the only other candidate with double digit support in the first round in the poll.
To read more, click here.
Who is running in the Democratic primary?
Voters can rank up to five of 11 candidates in the Democratic primary. Here are the candidates as they appear on the ballot:
- Zohran Kwame Mamdani
- Scott M. Stringer
- Selma K. Bartholomew
- Zellnor Myrie
- Adrienne E. Adams
- Andrew M. Cuomo
- Jessica Ramos
- Whitney R. Tilson
- Michael Blake
- Brad Lander
- Paperboy Love Price
Find your polling place
Not sure where to vote? Click here to use the NYC Board of Elections tool and find your polling place.
You need to be in line by 9 p.m. to vote.
How does ranked choice voting work?
Ranked choice voting, also called instant runoff voting, allows voters to rank candidates from their first choice to their fifth. Advocates of ranked choice voting say it gives more diverse candidates a chance in competitive races.
Voters can rank up to five candidates, but they're not required to. Ranking just one, two, three or four candidates is fine.
When votes are tabulated, all first-choice votes are counted initially. If a candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, they win. If no candidate receives more than 50%, the counting continues in rounds until there is a winner.
At the end of each round without a winner, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Anyone who voted for that candidate will have their next choice counted in the following round. That means your second choice is only counted if your first is eliminated. If your first and second choices get eliminated, your third choice is counted, and so on.
This process can continue until only two candidates are left. At that point, the one with the most votes wins.
This is the city's second mayoral primary election with ranked choice voting. Mayor Adams won the 2021 Democratic primary after several rounds.
Ranked choice will not be used in the November general election, where a simple majority is needed to win.