Andrew Cuomo weighing his options in NYC mayoral election and potential independent bid

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fresh off congratulating opponent Zohran Mamdani in New York City's mayoral primary election, is weighing his options for the November general election.

Sources tell CBS News New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer that donors have been calling the former governor, urging him to stay in the race.

"The Democratic primary is always an interesting situation, right? There are about 5 million voters in New York City, there are about 8 million people in New York City, and about 1 million people vote in the Democratic primary. So it's not, necessarily, representative of the city at large," Cuomo told Kramer in an exclusive interview the day after the election. "That's why I qualified for an independent line in November, I did that several months ago, because in the general election, more people come out to vote. It's a broader pool, if you will, of New Yorkers, more representative pool of New Yorkers."

Cuomo previously announced he would run on both the Democratic and independent tickets so he could be on the ballot for the November general election, whether he won the primary or not.

He would likely then face Queens Assemblyman Mamdani as the Democratic nominee, along with incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for reelection as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

"We're going to be looking at the numbers that come in from the primary, and then we have to look at the landscape in the general election, which is a totally different landscape," Cuomo told Kramer. "There are issues that came up -- the issue of affordability, which the assemblyman spoke to with offering a lot of free services -- and is that feasible? Is that realistic? Can that be done? So, basically, looking at the landscape in the general election, as it develops, and we'll take it one step at a time."

He went on to say, "I can tell you, there are a lot of people who have a lot of concerns. They're concerned about the way the city is running, in general."

"This was a very important election. It is an important election, because there are so many issues," he added.

Did Cuomo concede to Mamdani?

Kramer asked Cuomo to clear up some confusion as to whether he officially conceded to Mamdani in the Democratic primary.

"The assemblyman won that election," Cuomo replied. "They haven't finished counting the votes in what they call ranked choice voting and certifying the vote, but it was clear to me what the results were going to be so I didn't want to waste anybody's time."

On Tuesday night, Cuomo announced that he called Mamdani after the first round of unofficial results showed Mamdani ahead with 43.5% of the vote over Cuomo's 36.4% Since neither candidate had more than 50%, counting now heads into rounds of ranked choice elimination.

"Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani's night, and he put together a great campaign, and he touched young people and he inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote," Cuomo told his supporters just before 10:30 p.m. on primary night. "And he really ran a highly impactful campaign. I called him. I congratulated him. I applaud him sincerely for his effort."

At the time, a spokesperson for Cuomo said he had not officially conceded.

"I want to look at all the numbers as they come in and analyze the rank choice voting. I will then consult with my colleagues on what is the best path for me to help the City of New York, as I have already qualified to run for mayor on an independent line in November," Cuomo said in a statement Tuesday night.

Mamdani later came forward to claim victory, telling his supporters, "I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City."

Cuomo campaigns on experience

The former governor hoped that his career in public service would outweigh the scandals that forced him to resign nearly four years ago.

After much speculation, Cuomo entered the race on March 1. He touted his experience on the campaign trail, not only in leading the state of New York but in standing up to President Trump during the COVID pandemic.

"I've dealt with President Trump. I think he has a respect for me and for New York. I think that's important," he told Kramer in another recent interview. "I don't think he wants to pick a fight that he can't handle, and he knows when he fights with New York, it gets very difficult very quickly."

Cuomo also repeatedly called out Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic socialist, for lacking his level of leadership. He did, however, call Mamdani's proposals "creative" and "well presented."

"These are complicated issues and, sometimes, you can have an idea that sounds good and is appealing but actually can't be implemented. And I have enough experience in government to know the difference between an idea that sounds good and something that is actually good," Cuomo said Wednesday. "Making everything free sounds good -- free groceries, free transit -- everything free is appealing, I want everything free, who's against that? How do you do that, and who's going to pay, and is that legal, and what would it do to the finances of the city? The devil is always in the details with these things, and that's a level of discussion that we didn't get to in a primary election, but which you will get to in a general election where you have more time."

The messaging appeared to hit home as a big endorsement in the race came from former New York City Michael Bloomberg, who had largely stayed quiet in mayoral elections since leaving office. He came forward to support Cuomo, saying in a statement, "In sizing up the field in the race for mayor, there is one candidate whose management experience and government know-how stand above the others: Andrew Cuomo."

Cuomo also received a stunning endorsement from his fellow Democratic candidate, state Sen. Jessica Ramos. Ramos was once among his critics but said she now believes he's the best person to take on Mr. Trump.

"I am very worried about New York City, and that's why I ran in the first place. I didn't need to do this for me," Cuomo said Wednesday. "I'm worried about the city. I think we're at a tipping point, and I think it can go either way."

Kramer asked Cuomo who he would vote for if he doesn't run himself.

"Let's see who runs," he replied, adding, "That is not an enticing field of candidates to choose from, for me."

The next rounds of ranked choice voting results are expected to be released each week, until one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4.

