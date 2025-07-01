Next round of NYC ranked choice voting results set to be released in mayoral election

Next round of NYC ranked choice voting results set to be released

The next round of ranked choice voting results in New York City's primary elections are set to be released Tuesday.

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has claimed victory in the Democratic primary for mayor, but sources say former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is waiting for the ranked choice voting results before deciding whether to continue his campaign as an independent.

The first unofficial results were released when polls closed a week ago, showing Mamdani ahead with 43.5% of the vote over Cuomo's 36.4%.

The city's Board of Elections says Tuesday's report will include elimination rounds based on all in-person voting and mail-in ballots received and processed as of Election Day.

If the results show that Mamdani has cleared the 50% threshold, he moves on to the November general election where he will face off with incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani could also face Cuomo again in November. Sources tell CBS News New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer the former governor plans to stay on the ballot for the general election but is still deciding whether to actually campaign.

"We're going to be looking at the numbers that come in from the primary, and then we have to look at the landscape in the general election, which is a totally different landscape," Cuomo told Kramer in an exclusive interview last week.

Tuesday's ranked choice voting results are expected to be released at noon. CLICK HERE for more results from the primary elections.