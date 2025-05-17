I-80 in N.J. set to partially reopen after sinkhole repairs, DOT says

Finally, some welcome news for drivers who use I-80 in New Jersey. The state's Department of Transportation says two eastbound lanes will reopen next week.

A section of I-80, also known as State Route 80, has been shut down in Wharton for months after sinkholes formed and voids were found under the highway.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency over the situation, and residents who live nearby have raised concerns and reported cracks in their buildings.

Officials blamed the holes, in part, on mineshafts under the roadway, and the governor said approximately 400 were being investigated around the region.

Timeline for I-80 sinkhole closure

The Department of Transportation says two eastbound lanes are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, May 20.

Two westbound lanes are scheduled to reopen by the end of the month, and the roadway is expected to fully reopen in both directions by June 25.

The westbound lanes were previously scheduled to reopen on May 4, but drilling work near the Route 15 Bridge took longer than expected, the DOT said last month.

Officials said the recent heavy rain also impacted their schedule, but crews are working around the clock on both sides of the highway to finish the job.

In the meantime, the state urges drivers to check its traffic information website for alternate routes while the repairs continue.

Earlier this week, officials said another hole opened up on I-80 when a sewer basin collapsed under the eastbound side, near Exit 37 in Rockaway.