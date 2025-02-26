New sinkhole discovered on I-80 in New Jersey, sources say

A new sinkhole has been discovered on I-80 in Wharton, New Jersey, sources say.

Sources tell CBS News New York's Christine Sloan that a dimple in the road was spotted by New Jersey State Police, leading to the discovery of the new sinkhole Tuesday night.

It's near other sinkholes that were found on the highway earlier this month and in December.

According to sources, the state Department of Transportation "is doing everything it can to map this out. They are doing exactly what needs to be done to make sure the road is safe."

NJDOT initially said repairs on I-80 would take about three weeks to complete, but due to this new sinkhole, it's now expected to take longer, sources say.

Crews are doing additional testing to determine the extent of the damage.

Eastbound lanes of I-80 have been closed at Exit 34 in Wharton since Feb. 10 after a depression was observed in the road. The depression later opened up into a sinkhole.

Some residents and business owners in the area say traffic from the detour is impacting local drivers and keeping customers away.