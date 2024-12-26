Watch CBS News
Large sinkhole closes I-80 eastbound in Wharton, N.J. Here's how to get around it.

By Jesse Zanger

CBS New York

Large sinkhole shuts down I-80 eastbound in Wharton, N.J.
WHARTON, N.J. -- A sinkhole swallowed part of Interstate 80 in Wharton, New Jersey, disrupting traffic in the area Thursday. 

It happened at around 7:45 a.m. near Exit 34 along the shoulder. 

I-80 eastbound lanes were closed and a detour was in place while repairs were being made. Drivers were told to expect delays and use alternate routes. 

Detour around I-80 sinkhole

Drivers looking to use I-80 eastbound are advised to take the following detour: 

  • Take Exit 34 to Route 15
  • Stay right, following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta
  • Stay in the left lane on North Main Street until Route 15 southbound
  • Take Route 15 southbound until you can re-enter I-80

Wharton Police warned residents to expect more traffic on North Main Street while the repairs were being made.

I-80 westbound lanes were not impacted. 

