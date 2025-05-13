Another hole opens up along I-80 in New Jersey. Here's how it is impacting traffic in Rockaway.

Officials say sewer basin collapsed on I-80, just few miles from sinkhole problems in Wharton

There are more problems for drivers along Interstate 80 in New Jersey after another hole opened up on the highway in Morris County this week.

Officials say this time it is not a sinkhole but a sewer basin that collapsed Monday under the eastbound side, near Exit 37 in Rockaway. It closed at least two lanes of eastbound traffic.

It happened just about four miles from the areas where multiple sinkholes have closed the same highway near Exit 34 in Wharton. Officials say the Rockaway hole should be fixed by Tuesday night, but it is causing even more anxiety for those who live and work in the area.

Mariana Zamora said it took two hours to take her son to school on Tuesday.

"Oh, it's extremely stressful, especially because our son is special needs. So, to be in a car for two hours, it really takes a toll on everybody," Zamora said.

A few miles west in Wharton, sinkholes closed the interstate in February. Large underground mines have caused repairs to drag out for months.

"That's getting close, actually. We're going to be, I think, by the end of this month, we're going to have two lanes each way open both east and west," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

I-80 road problems have hurt small businesses for months

Sabrina Nezaj has been a server at the Hibernia Diner in Rockaway for nearly 20 years. She says lately, it has been tough because business at the diner is way down and she works on tips.

"Very depressed, very stressed," Nezaj said. "Nobody's doing okay. When you make 50% of your salary, are you doing okay?"

She said she wonders how long she can hang on.

"It's horrible. It's horrible," Nezaj said.

Manager Thomas DeCicco said a flood of diverted interstate traffic jams up local roads and scares away potential customers.

"There's nobody in the area that hasn't been impacted. Nobody. My competitors, banks, everybody," DeCicco said.