Abandoned mine collapse caused I-80 sinkhole, New Jersey DOT says

WHARTON, N.J. -- A sinkhole that cratered a section of I-80 in New Jersey was caused by an abandoned mineshaft collapsing underneath the highway, state transportation officials say.

The I-80 sinkhole formed on the eastbound side on Thursday morning, when part of the shoulder and right lane near Exit 34 in Wharton collapsed into the ground.

Still unclear when highway will reopen

Construction crews have been at the scene since the 40-foot by 40-foot sinkhole on I-80 opened.

New Jersey DOT said Friday it was too soon to determine when that section of the highway will reopen "because of the extensive nature of the repairs and forecasted weather this weekend."

Drivers are advised to use Route 46 as an alternates route or follow the detour that is in place.

Officials said a tragedy was likely avoided since the sinkhole formed when traffic was light, early in the morning on the day after Christmas. No injuries were reported.

Traffic on I-80 west is not impacted.