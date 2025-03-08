State of emergency declared in New Jersey to help with I-80 repairs

Murphy to give update on I-80 sinkhole repairs in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a state of emergency Saturday as crews work to repair and reopen part of I-80 eastbound.

A sinkhole shut down a portion of the highway in February and revealed a massive infrastructure problem.

The state of emergency allows officials to tap into federal funding to address the problems, Murphy says.

"While there is no immediate danger to the public, we will continue to do everything we can to help New Jersey commuters and families can get their lives back on track," the governor said in part in a statement.

I-80 repairs could take 2 months, governor says

Officials say a mineshaft collapsed and triggered two massive sinkholes on I-80 in Wharton. Crews are currently filling voids under the roadway.

"Now, as we are doing our investigation, we have found other significant voids," New Jersey Department of Transportation Assistant Commissioner of Operations Chris Feinthel said. "We're basically building a map of underground."

"If I had to guess, it'd be probably two months," Murphy said.

The governor says there are a combined 400 mines or mineshafts in the region, and they're being investigated.

Ongoing I-80 closure impacting businesses, residents

The ongoing closure impacts thousands of drivers daily, along with local residents and businesses.

"Monday through Friday, all dead," said George Markou, owner of Pub 199.

But for some residents who call Morris County home, you can't put a price tag on their worry.

"All the side roads that everybody's going on today, is there a problem underneath those?" resident Pete Sernekos said.