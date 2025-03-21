I-80 westbound lanes closed until further notice in Wharton, New Jersey, NJDOT says

Westbound lanes of I-80 will stay closed and detoured at Exit 34B in Wharton, New Jersey, until further notice, the state Department of Transportation says.

The closure began Wednesday after a new 15-foot by 15-foot sinkhole formed in the center median during a drilling operation.

Traffic is being detoured onto local roads at the junction with Route 15.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to visit I-80 in New Jersey

United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is set to visit the site of the most recent I-80 sinkhole on Saturday. He'll be joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Congressman Thomas Kean.

The visit comes as crews have been working on the roadway for over a month.

The eastbound lanes have been closed since February because of another sinkhole.

As crews addressed that sinkhole, they found over 100 potential "voids," or underground empty spaces or cavities. That discovery prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency so officials can tap into federal funding for repairs.

Earlier this month, NJDOT officials said they expected the I-80 eastbound closures to last two more months, but it's unclear if the latest sinkhole will impact that timeline.

In addition to the inconvenience for drivers, many business owners in the area say they're seeing fewer customers due to the traffic.