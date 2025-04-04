New Jersey DOT reveals new I-80 repairs timeline. Here's when they expect the road to reopen.

New Jersey DOT reveals new Rt. 80 repair timeline

New Jersey DOT reveals new Rt. 80 repair timeline

New Jersey DOT reveals new Rt. 80 repair timeline

New Jersey's Department of Transportation has released a new timeline for the reopening of I-80 in Wharton.

It has been closed for weeks to repair sinkholes and voids found under the roadway .

Repairs have been taking place between Exit 34 and the bridge over Route 15.

Here's the DOT's new timeline for the highway repairs:

Reopen two westbound lanes by May 4

Reopen two eastbound lanes by May 18

Reopen all lanes by June 25

The DOT says the new timeline is dependent on weather conditions.

NJDOT detours and alternate routes

Gov. Phil Murphy previously declared a state of emergency related to the repairs.

For now, NJDOT says the following detours and alternate routes should continue being used:

I-80 eastbound Exit 34 Detour:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

At the end of the ramp, stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta/Picatinny Arsenal

Stay in the right lane on North Main Street following signs for Route 15 North/Jefferson/Sparta

Bear right toward Route 15 northbound/Picatinny Arsenal

At the traffic signal, merge onto Route 15 northbound

Stay left, following signs for Pondview Drive/U and Left Turns

Using both lanes, make a U-turn at the Pondview Drive traffic signal and merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

Traffic is advised to use Exit 28 to take Route 10 eastbound or Route 46 eastbound as an alternate route to avoid the area. This exit is several miles before the closure.

Route 10 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay right to take Route 10 eastbound

Take the exit to I-287 northbound

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 eastbound

Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay in the two left lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover, back to I-80

or

Continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound