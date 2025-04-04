New Jersey DOT reveals new I-80 repairs timeline. Here's when they expect the road to reopen.
New Jersey's Department of Transportation has released a new timeline for the reopening of I-80 in Wharton.
It has been closed for weeks to repair sinkholes and voids found under the roadway .
Repairs have been taking place between Exit 34 and the bridge over Route 15.
Here's the DOT's new timeline for the highway repairs:
- Reopen two westbound lanes by May 4
- Reopen two eastbound lanes by May 18
- Reopen all lanes by June 25
The DOT says the new timeline is dependent on weather conditions.
NJDOT detours and alternate routes
Gov. Phil Murphy previously declared a state of emergency related to the repairs.
For now, NJDOT says the following detours and alternate routes should continue being used:
I-80 eastbound Exit 34 Detour:
- Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta
- At the end of the ramp, stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta/Picatinny Arsenal
- Stay in the right lane on North Main Street following signs for Route 15 North/Jefferson/Sparta
- Bear right toward Route 15 northbound/Picatinny Arsenal
- At the traffic signal, merge onto Route 15 northbound
- Stay left, following signs for Pondview Drive/U and Left Turns
- Using both lanes, make a U-turn at the Pondview Drive traffic signal and merge onto Route 15 southbound
- Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound
Traffic is advised to use Exit 28 to take Route 10 eastbound or Route 46 eastbound as an alternate route to avoid the area. This exit is several miles before the closure.
Route 10 eastbound Alternate Route:
- Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure
- Continue on Route 46 eastbound
- Stay right to take Route 10 eastbound
- Take the exit to I-287 northbound
- Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 eastbound
Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:
- Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure
- Continue on Route 46 eastbound
- Stay in the two left lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound
- Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover, back to I-80
or
- Continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound