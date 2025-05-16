Threat of thunderstorms around NYC today. Map shows where storms could be severe.

New York City and its suburbs may see some severe weather Friday and into the weekend.

We have First Alert Weather Days for both today and tomorrow due to the risk of severe weather.

Neither day is a washout, so you can expect plenty of dry time. Not everyone will see storms, either. But the risk is there for any ones that do develop to be strong to severe.

Tracking storms today around NYC

CBS News New York

Once again, we're starting the morning with areas of dense fog and low clouds. It's mild too, with temperatures in the 60s.

Our first batch of showers and embedded storms will be arriving from the west mid-morning, or after 9-10 a.m. They will be weakening as they approach thanks to our more stable air, but a stronger storm cannot be ruled out, especially into southern New Jersey. That batch clears the coast into the afternoon, and we'll be left with some additional pop-ups here and there for the rest of the day. The main threats are damaging winds and brief downpours. Otherwise, today is warm and muggy with highs in the 70s.

A similar story for your Friday night with areas of fog returning. A stray shower or storm is possible. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Rainy weather to start the weekend

CBS News New York

Saturday brings another risk of some strong to severe weather, although it's tough to predict exact timing. I would plan on a shower/storm at any time, but again, they will be scattered. Definitely don't cancel any outdoor plans. You'll just want to plan for possible interruptions if a storm approaches. Highs will be warmer, getting into the 80s for inland areas.

Behind a frontal passage late tomorrow, Sunday will see clearing skies and a refreshing breeze. Humidity will fall off, and it'll be the brighter half of the weekend with temps in the 70s. The nice weather rolls into Monday, which may end up being the pick of the week.