Cracks at New Jersey apartment complex near I-80 sinkhole alarm tenants

Alarmed tenants in an apartment complex that was built on top of an abandoned mine shaft in New Jersey say there are cracks in the walls and parking garage.

The Avalon Wharton Apartments are located next to the sinkholes that opened along I-80 due to a mineshaft collapse.

The mayor of Wharton confirmed an abandoned mineshaft from the late 1800s runs under the Avalon Wharton complex. Fifteen years ago, crews went overboard, digging 120 feet below the first level to make sure the foundation was secure, the mayor said.

Tenants alarmed as I-80 sinkhole repairs continue

Tenant Anthony Colonna, who was able to shoot a video of the I-80 repairs from a window at the complex, said he doesn't feel safe.

"It's scary. It looks like they're moving the work closer," he said.

Other Avalon Wharton tenants showed CBS News New York cracks that they say formed over the past several weeks.

"I saw a new one on the ramp in the parking garage next to a present one that was already there," Michael Cornelius said.

"The thing about voids is that over time they just get worse," said Sophia Mercurio, an independent engineer specializing in sinkholes.

"I would think that, if it's a new construction, that they definitely saw those voids during the investigation stage. So they were able to at least do what they could to bridge over those voids," she added.

The mayor said the building is safe after being inspected last week, and a report could be issued as soon as Tuesday.

CBS News New York reached out to Avalon Wharton Apartments, but did not immediately hear back.

I-80 remains closed for months

Meanwhile, I-80 will remain closed for at least two more months while crews finish repairs. The highway was constructed 80 years, when technology was limited.

"To make sure if there is a shift, that you're at least aware of that and you can act before these large holes open up," Mercurio said.

When asked about mine inspections, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection referred us to the state's Department of Labor.

We have requested inspection reports of the more than 500 abandoned mineshafts across New Jersey, but have not received them yet.