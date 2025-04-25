I-80 sinkhole repairs are taking longer than expected. Here's New Jersey DOT's new timeline.

I-80 reopening delayed by sinkhole repairs in New Jersey

I-80 reopening delayed by sinkhole repairs in New Jersey

I-80 will not fully reopen at the end of May because sinkhole repairs are taking longer than expected, the New Jersey Department of Transportation says.

The section of I-80, also called State Route 80, in Wharton has been shut down for months after sinkholes formed and voids were discovered under the roadway.

New timeline for I-80 sinkhole repairs

New Jersey DOT said Friday lanes in both directions on I-80 are on track to reopen on June 25.

The westbound lanes were originally scheduled to reopen on May 4, but that's now delayed because sonic drilling work near the Route 15 Bridge is taking longer than expected, according to NJDOT.

The eastbound I-80 repairs are still on schedule and on track to reopen in mid-May, NJDOT said.

In the meantime, the state is urging drivers to check its traffic information website for detours and alternate routes while the repairs continue.

NJ Transit is offering a discount for commuters impacted by the I-80 shutdown for the duration of the repair work.