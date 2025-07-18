In NYC mayor's race, Zohran Mamdani meets with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as he seeks key endorsement

Zohran Mamdani held a high-profile meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as he seeks the Democratic leader's endorsement in the New York City mayor's race.

Jeffries has yet to endorse anyone in the mayor's race after Mamdani, a democratic socialist, won the Democratic primary.

Mamdani seeking Jeffries' endorsement

Friday's meeting between Mamdani and Jeffries lasted about an hour. A Mamdani campaign spokesperson said they had a "candid and constructive" conversation, though there was still no endorsement afterwards.

A spokesperson for Jeffries said they spoke about affordability and "a variety of other important issues, including public safety, rising antisemitism, gentrification and the importance of taking back the House in 2026."

Mamdani and Jeffries agreed to meet again in a session that will include other members of the New York congressional delegation, as well as what was described as several high level community leaders.

Mamdani did pick up one new endorsement Friday, from the health care workers union. He was previously endorsed by the United Federation of Teachers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed him in the primary.

Adams campaigns in Chinatown

Mayor Eric Adams spent the day on the campaign trail in Chinatown.

There were drums and dragon heads at the mayor's rally, where he urged members of the community to register to vote and support his independent campaign for another four-year term.

Adams, whose words were translated to Chinese, highlighted his long-time support for the community, including when Officer Wenjian Liu and his partner were killed in Brooklyn in 2014.

"I stood with you during COVID when others wanted to harm you. I stood with the family of Wenjian Liu, the first Asian police officer to lose his life. I stood with you when your seniors were going through difficult, harmful situations. I know you, you know me, and I want to be your mayor for four more years," he said.

On Thursday, Adams held a rally where officials from 13 law enforcement unions endorsed him for reelection.

contributed to this report.