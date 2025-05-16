Man accused of fatally stabbing FDNY paramedic takes stand in own trial

Man accused of murdering FDNY paramedic in 2022 takes stand in trial

The man accused of stabbing FDNY paramedic Alison Russo to death in September 2022 took the stand Friday during his trial.

Peter Zisopoulos, 36, is charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Zisopoulos claims he was sleeping in apartment during brutal attack

In front of a courtroom packed with first responders, the defense called Zisopoulos to the stand.

At the time of his arrest, Zisopoulos allegedly had a kitchen knife covered in blood in his pocket, which arresting officers believed was the murder weapon.

Zisopoulos has maintained he never left home, previously telling police he was watching the news when Russo was stabbed to death while on a break and walking from the Astoria stationhouse to get food.

Friday on the stand, however, Zisopoulos said he was asleep until police began knocking on his door.

"I didn't answer. I don't trust them," he said.

In cross-examination, Zisopoulos was shown video from multiple angles of the attack. He admitted he recognized the block as the one right outside his apartment, but when prosecutors asked if he was the man in the video, he said no.

"It may look like me, but in an old photo," Zisopoulos said.

Suspect admits to having bloody knife in pocket

The trend continued between Zisopoulos and the prosecutor; the defendant would admit to some incriminating details, but not the crime.

When asked if the knife he admitted to having in his pocket that day was used to kill Russo, Zisopoulos said, "I don't think so." He also said the blood in his apartment was from his sister's bloody nose.

"You did everything in your power to keep police from entering?" Queens Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Selkowe asked.

"Yes," Zisopoulos said.

"Because you knew that if police came in, they would find the person with the knife?" Selkowe asked.

"Yes," Zisopoulos said.

Prosecutors then rested their case.

The judge dismissed the jury after the testimony as both sides rested their cases. Closing arguments will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by jury deliberations.

"It's pretty difficult to even see him up there and act so nonchalant"

Two doctors had previously deemed Zisopoulos psychologically unfit to stand trial, and he is said to have denied using an insanity defense.

"It's just a real shame that he's walking the earth and among us," Russo's daughter, Danielle Fuoco, said. "It's pretty difficult to even see him up there and act so nonchalant about such a vicious and savage attack."

Law professor Anna Cominsky says the challenge for the prosecutors, and now the jury, has been the issue of intent.

"The jury will ultimately make the determination about whether or not there are facts which show them, beyond a reasonable doubt, that he intended the actions that he took," Cominsky said.

Russo, 61, was a 25-year FDNY veteran and a 9/11 first responder. She was posthumously promoted to captain, and left behind a daughter, her parents and a younger brother.