Peter Zisopoulos pleads not guilty to murder, weapons charges in stabbing death of EMS Capt. Alison Russo

NEW YORK - The man accused in the stabbing death of EMS Capt. Alison Russo appeared in court Thursday.

Peter Zisopoulos appeared before the court via a video link from Bellevue Hospital, following a psych evaluation.

Zisopoulos has been indicted on a murder charge, accused of stabbing and killing EMS Captain Alison Russo. He pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges.

His attorneys said the defendant needs more psychiatric evaluations and the judge granted time for that.

Russo was on duty last Thursday when she was stabbed more than 20 times in an unprovoked attack.

The 25-year FDNY veteran was laid to rest yesterday.

Dozens of FDNY members were at the courthouse Thursday to show support for Russo and her family. Those EMS workers told CBS2's Nick Caloway they want to see Russo's killer brought to justice.

"Clearly we see he killed her. He murdered her. He knew what he did was wrong, and ran away. You don't run away when you did something right. He ran away because he knew he did something wrong, and then he barricaded himself in an apartment to hide. That is an admission of guilt. That is an admission that you did something terrible and wrong. And because of that, you knew right from wrong, so you should go to jail for life for that," said Vincent Variale, president of Uniformed EMS Officers Union Local 3621.

Zisopoulos will remain in custody. He is due back in court Nov. 29.

Nick Caloway contributed to this report.