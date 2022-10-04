EMS Lt. Alison Russo to be posthumously promoted to captain

NEW YORK - FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo will be promoted posthumously.

A short time ago, Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced that the fallen paramedic will be promoted to captain at her celebration of life Wednesday.

Monday night, there was an outpouring of support on Long Island for Russo.

Mourners lined up in the cold and rain outside Commack Abbey Funeral Home to pay their respects.

Russo was a World Trade Center first responder. She dedicated 25 years to the FDNY and volunteered with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.

The 61-year-old was stabbed to death last week in what police say was an unprovoked attack in Astoria, Queens.

CBS2 spoke to friends and colleagues who want Russo to be remembered as a hero.

"She was six months away from retiring and she did all the right things. She did everything she was supposed to do, and she just gave her life to this," said Ann Schwartz of the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.

"There are hundreds of people walking this who have their life thanks to Alison," said Michael Greco of Local 2507.

Visitation takes Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Her funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Brookville. We will stream that service live on CBS News New York.