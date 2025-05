Man accused of murdering FDNY paramedic in 2022 takes stand in trial In September 2022, FDNY paramedic Alison Russo was on her lunch break in Astoria when she was stabbed to death. Two doctors had previously deemed her accused killer psychologically unfit to stand trial. He opted not to use insanity as a defense, and Friday, he took the stand. CBS News New York's Doug Williams has the shocking details of his testimony.