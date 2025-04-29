Suspect accused of stabbing FDNY paramedic to death found unfit to stand trial

The man accused of stabbing an FDNY paramedic to death in Queens just over two years ago has been found unfit to stand trial.

Peter Zisopoulos, 36, was charged with murder after he allegedly killed EMS Capt. Alison Russo in an unprovoked attack in Astoria on Sept. 29, 2022. He pleaded not guilty.

Zisopoulos was given an emergency psych evaluation just as the trial was set to begin. His attorneys argued he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The judge is expected to have a hearing with Zisopoulos' doctors Wednesday.

Some of Russo's loved ones are not happy with the decision.

"Obviously, this is frustrating for the [FDNY] members and the family, especially, because we have to keep coming back here. Justice delayed is justice not served," FDNY EMS Lt. Anthony Almojera said.

Alison Russo killed in random attack in Queens

Russo was on duty and had left the stationhouse to get food when Zisopoulos allegedly walked out of a nearby apartment building, ran toward Russo and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. The attack happened in the middle of the afternoon.

Good Samaritans tried to confront Zisopoulos, who ran back to his apartment and barricaded himself inside. He was later taken into custody.

Russo was rushed to a local hospital, where she died.

Russo, 61, was a 25-year FDNY veteran who had responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11. She was a lieutenant at the time of her death and was posthumously promoted to captain. She also served as a volunteer EMT and paramedic in Huntington on Long Island, where she lived.

She left behind a daughter, her parents and a younger brother.