Sources: EMS lieutenant fatally stabbed while responding to a call in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A female EMS lieutenant was fatally stabbed Thursday in Queens, sources told CBS2. 

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Steinway Street and 20th Avenue in Astoria while she was on duty and responding to a call, sources said. 

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to sources. 

A suspect was arrested after he briefly barricaded himself nearby the scene. 

Mayor Eric Adams has been briefed on the attack and is headed to the hospital. 

This is breaking news. Check back soon for updates. 

First published on September 29, 2022 / 3:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

