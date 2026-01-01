NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates inauguration with public swearing-in ceremony, block party
The new year began with Zohran Mamdani being sworn in as mayor of New York City in a private ceremony.
Thursday afternoon, Mamdani will once again take the oath of office, this time at a public inauguration on the steps of City Hall. Along with the ceremony, there will be a block party.
Mamdani takes oath of office in private ceremony
The ceremony was layered in symbolism, from Mamdani taking oath on a Quran rather than a Bible to the location at the Old City Hall subway station. It all set the tone for a historic new chapter in New York City leadership.
As millions of New Yorkers counted down the new year, Mamdani marked midnight in a different way, placing his hand on a historic Quran to honor the deep roots of Muslim communities in New York City and taking the oath of office.
With that oath, the 34-year-old became New York City's 112th mayor, making history as its first Muslim mayor, first South Asian mayor, and youngest in more than a century.
"This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime," Mamdani said.
The private ceremony was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James at the long-closed Old City Hall subway station, one of New York's original 28 stops, a relic of the city's earliest ambitions for public transit.
"A testament to the importance of public transit, to the vitality, the health, and the legacy of our city," Mamdani said.
Using the moment to underscore his transportation agenda, he announced Michael Flynn as his new Department of Transportation commissioner.
"Someone who's experienced, who is fluent in the landscape as it is, and who is ambitious and imaginative towards the landscape as it could be. And I can think of no better person than the man alongside me," Mamdani said.
Inauguration block party set for Canyon of Heroes
For the first time ever in the city, there will be a public block party to welcome the new mayor.
It will run along Broadway's Canyon of Heroes, from Liberty Street to Murray Street near City Hall.
Tickets are required, and it recommended attendees arrive between 11 a.m. and noon ahead of the 1 p.m. inauguration ceremony.