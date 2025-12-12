Zohran Mamdani says he won't change views on Israel, despite opposition in New York's Jewish community

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani says he won't change his positions on Israel, despite threats of opposition from leaders of the city's Jewish community.

Mamdani has steadfastly refused to recognize Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state and no amount of cajoling by the head of the New York Board of Rabbis has changed his mind.

He made it clear Friday during an interview for CBS News New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Refusing to change stance on Israel

Mamdani, who won the election with the support of many who believe Israel committed genocide in Gaza, publicly refused once again to change his stance on Israel, which has roiled the Jewish community.

He was asked about it after a "clear the air" meeting with leading rabbis did not go as well as expected.

"My inability to say what Rabbi [Ammiel] Hirsch would like me to say comes from a belief that every state should be of equal rights, whether we're speaking about Israel or Saudi Arabia, or anywhere in the world," the mayor-elect said.

Hirsch took to social media and charged that, "anti-Zionist rhetoric and anti-Israel policies will threaten Jewish safety in NYC and will, inevitably, lead to an unproductive and tense relationship with the Jewish community. What Mr. Mamdani says and which policies he pursues is up to him — he will be the mayor — but I emphasized that the Jewish community will energetically oppose any and all anti-Israel rhetoric and action."

Conversations with Jewish New Yorkers

During the interview taping, Mamdani was asked if he buys the argument that his failure to say Israel should exist as a Jewish state will somehow lead to more antisemitism and attacks on Jewish New Yorkers.

"Well, I've found that the conversations I've had with Jewish leaders across the five boroughs have been ones that we are looking to build a relationship to deliver for this city," Mamdani said.

Choosing a schools chancellor

Mamdani also discussed the City Department of Education and why he wants to choose a schools chancellor who will focus more on public education and charter schools during the wide-ranging interview.

"I want it to be a city where no matter where you live, you're going to have a high quality of public education. I think that also comes back to a chancellor, but also a system," he said. "I mean right now ... we have a system where we spend about $40 billion a year in the DOE. About $10 billion of that money goes to contracts and consultants, and some of those contracts are incredibly important, but there is also the issue of duplication, of waste, and one of my focuses is going to be how do we cure procurement."

His wife's role in city government

Mamdani was also asked if his wife will have a seat at the table, like how Mayor Bill de Blasio's wife, Chirlane McCray, headed a controversial mental health initiative called Thrive.

"My wife is going to continue to be an artist. She's going to have a role not only in my life, but in speaking about the arts. But any specifics of that is still something to be determined," the mayor-elect said.

Mamdani also disclosed that his wife wants a cat when they move into Gracie Mansion. He's allergic, but said he agreed to get shots before the "First Cat" moves in.

After all, New York is the birthplace of the American Wirehair and York chocolate. It's also famous for the large Maine Coon, but those are long haired and may not be good for a mayor with a cat allergy.

