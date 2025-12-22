NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to be sworn in by Letitia James, Bernie Sanders

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in by two prominent Democrats on New Year's Day.

New York Attorney General Letitia James will deliver the oath of office to Mamdani at midnight on Jan. 1, joined by Mamdani's family.

"It's an honor to swear in Zohran alongside his family," James said. "He ran a campaign that brought together New Yorkers around the universal idea that we should all be able to afford to live in our city. I look forward to working with him and his Administration to deliver on that vision as we keep all New Yorkers safe."

Sen. Bernie Sanders will then give the oath of office at Mamdani's public swearing-in ceremony, which starts at 1 p.m. on New Year's Day and takes place at City Hall. CBS News New York will stream the ceremony live.

"At a moment when democracy is under attack and cynicism about our politics runs deep, Zohran Mamdani represents a new generation of progressive leadership rooted in courage, integrity and solidarity," Sanders said. "His victory is not just about one city or one election, it is about the strength of a working class movement that says unequivocally: the future of New York belongs to the people, not the billionaire class. It is my honor to swear him in as the next mayor of New York City."

"It is an honor to be sworn in by two leaders I have admired for years: Attorney General Tish James and Senator Bernie Sanders. Attorney General James has taken on powerful interests in her defense of New Yorkers and embodied the principle of equal justice before the law. Senator Bernie Sanders laid the foundations for our movement with his steadfast commitment to the dignity of working people and his belief in a government that serves the many, not just the few," Mamdani said. "I can think of no better leaders to help usher in a new era for New York City."

Some 4,000 ticketed guests will attend the City Hall ceremony. The City Hall ceremony will also include the oath of office being given to Comptroller-elect Mark Levine and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and will also include music, performances and interfaith elements, as well as speeches from Levine, Williams and Mamdani.

Sunday, Mamdani revealed plans for an 11 a.m.-3 p.m. block party to accompany the inauguration ceremony on New Year's Day. Dubbed the "Inauguration of a New Era," it will take place on Broadway in the Canyon of Heroes. Mamdani's team anticipate tens of thousands of people will be able to attend the block party. Anyone interested in attending has to RSVP online first.