Tuesday brings more extreme heat and summer swelter to NYC

Tuesday is another First Alert Weather Day due to dangerous heat around the Tri-State Area. Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day, too.

The culprit is the extreme heat and humidity gripping the region.

CBS News New York

Advisories:

Excessive heat warning

Heat advisory across eastern Suffolk, the Jersey coastline and parts of the Catskills for peak heat index values of 95-100+°

Air quality alert across much of the area due to ground level ozone

CBS News New York

Record highs are likely to be set across the Tri-State Area Tuesday. On Monday, Central Park tied a record set in 1888, which was the last time June 23 hit 96 degrees. Another Central Park record may be shattered Tuesday, with the record of 96 likely to fall as we anticipate reaching 99. Similar records may fall at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports, as well as in Islip, Newark, N.J. and Bridgeport, Conn.

CBS News New York

Tuesday started out warm and stuffy in the morning, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, but as the afternoon goes on, the highs will be in the upper 90s, and it will be hazy, hot and humid, making it feel like more than 100 degrees.

CBS News New York

Unfortunately, even the night time won't bring much relief. It will still be warm and stuffy, although highs will drop to 82.

CBS News New York

Wednesday will remain very hot and humid, and bring with it the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid-90s but it will again feel like 100, or more.

CBS News New York

We finally get some relief Thursday, though it will come with more scattered storms. Highs will mercifully drop to around 80. On Friday, those highs will drop to the mid-70s.

CBS News New York

Click here for the latest watches, warnings and alerts from the First Alert Weather Team.