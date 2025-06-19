NYC Democratic mayoral candidates Cuomo, Mamdani and Lander go on the offensive as race's homestretch begins

With the New York City Democratic mayoral primary race entering the homestretch, several candidates took advantage of the Juneteenth holiday to cast ballots and step up attacks on their opponents.

This is an election that has energized New Yorkers, with nearly 169,000 cast ballots in the first five days of early voting. That is nearly double the total of four years ago.

Election Day is on Tuesday.

The candidates are in the process of making their final arguments to New Yorkers, including who would be the best foil for President Trump, whose campaign donations should be questioned, and who's not a supporter of the Jewish community.

Voters heard it all Thursday, especially from the two frontrunners, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

Cuomo appeals to minority communities, attacks Trump

Cuomo made a star-studded entry into a Juneteenth celebration at Co-Op City, and if he had a nickel for every person who wanted to pose for a picture with him, he might not have to accept campaign donations. It took a while for the crowd to settle down.

"Listen everybody, calm yourself," Bronx Assemblyman Michael Benedetto said.

For Cuomo, who is facing a tightening race with Mamdani, it was a two-fer -- an opportunity to show case his support in the minority community and to play up his calling card -- his ability to stand up to Mr. Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Remember his advice: Drink Clorox. Drink Clorox and COVID won't kill you. The Clorox will kill you," Cuomo said.

Afterwards, Cuomo slammed Mamdani for past statements about Israel and Black leaders.

"We're celebrating Juneteenth. Mr. Mamdani said President Obama is evil. He said President Obama is a liar," Cuomo said. "This is all ugly, divisive rhetoric and actions, and it is repugnant to who we are as New Yorkers."

Mamdani and Lander take aim at Cuomo's integrity

Mamdani, who cast his ballot in Astoria, tried to hit Cuomo on what he believes is his Achilles' heel -- his superPAC that is raking in the dough and, Mamdani said, "is funded by the very Republican billionaire donors that put Donald Trump back in the White House."

"They now are trying to put Andrew Cuomo into City Hall, and, ultimately, what we're seeing is, can billionaires and corporations buy another election," Mamdani added.

City Comptroller Brad Lander, who also cast his ballot Thursday, tried to get another bite of the political apple by speaking once again about his arrest by U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents earlier in the week.

And since he and Mamdani cross-endorsed each other, their goal was to attack Cuomo.

"Andrew Cuomo does not have decency and integrity and should not be allowed at City Hall. I believe that Zohran Mamdani is a person of decency and integrity, and I am therefore encouraging people to rank him number two," Lander said.