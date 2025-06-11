How and when to vote early in NYC mayoral primary election

The New York City mayoral race is heading to the polls for the June 2025 primary election. Early voting starts Saturday, June 14 ahead of Election Day on June 24.

Mayor Eric Adams is running for reelection as an independent this time around, while 11 Democratic candidates are vying to replace him in a crowded primary. CLICK HERE for interviews with the leading contenders and where they stand on the issues.

Reminder, the primary election will once again use ranked choice voting. CLICK HERE for a refresher on how it works.

NYC voter registration deadline

The voter registration deadline for the June primaries is Saturday, June 14. You must be registered as either a Democrat or Republican in order to vote in the primaries.

To start, check your voter registration status online here and make sure it's up to date.

If you aren't registered, you can complete the process online or print a form to submit to your county. You can also call 1-800-FOR-VOTE (1-800-367-8683) to request a voter application.

To register online, you must be a U.S. citizen and resident of your county, city or village for 30 days before the election. New York allows 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to pre-register, but they have to wait until they're 18 to vote.

When does early voting start and end in NYC?

New York City is holding nine days of early voting, from Saturday, June 14 through Sunday, June 22.

Polls will be open the following hours:

Saturday, June 14, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 15, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 16, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 19, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 20, 2025 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 22, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no voting on Monday, June 23. Polls will then open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24 for Election Day.

Early voting sites can be different from Election Day locations, so be sure to find yours ahead of time online here.

What to know about the race for mayor of NYC

The 11 Democratic candidates are New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Dr. Selma Bartholomew, former state assemblyman Michael Blake, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, Paperboy Love Prince, state Sen. Jessica Ramos, former city comptroller Scott Stringer and former hedge fund executive Whitney Tilson.

Mayor Adams has avoided the crowded Democratic field by running as an independent. By doing so, he bypasses the primaries and will take on the Democratic and Republican nominees in the November general election.

Jim Walden, former assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, is also running as an independent, and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa is running unopposed on the Republican ticket.

Cuomo has also said he will run on both the Democratic and Independent tickets, so he will be on the ballot in November, whether he wins the Democratic primary or not. Mamdani is also likely to appear on the November ballot for the Working Families Party.

Other citywide elections on the Democratic primary ballot include New York City public advocate and comptroller.

contributed to this report.