Knicks-Spurs Game 5 live updates as New York tries to clinch 1st NBA title in 53 years
What to know about Game 5 of the NBA Finals
- The Knicks lead the Spurs 3-1 and get their first attempt at winning the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973.
- The Knicks pulled off the biggest come-from-behind win in NBA Finals history in Game 4, defeating the Spurs 107-106 after trailing by 29 points.
- Tonight's game tips off at 8:30 p.m. at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Three official Knicks watch parties are being held in NYC.
- If the Spurs win tonight, Game 6 will be played Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks watch parties
The Knicks are hosting official watch parties for Game 5 on Saturday night at Radio City Music Hall, Wollman Rink in Central Park and in Plaza33 outside Madison Square Garden.
A maximum of 3,000 fans will be permitted inside the NYPD's "frozen zone" for the watch party outside MSG, according to the team.
Tickets or registration are required to attend all three events.
Brooklyn Bowl and Battery Park City Authority announced free watch parties, among other bars and restaurants promoting their own events.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced 130 LinkNYC kiosks in all five boroughs will stream the game live.
Historic Game 4 comeback
The Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history in Game 4, erasing the Spurs' 29-point lead and taking a 3-1 series lead at Madison Square Garden.
OG Anunoby tipped-in the game-winning shot with 1.2 second left after Jalen Brunson's three-point attempt hit the front of the rim, putting New York in front 107-106 and sending the Garden crowd into a frenzy.
The series so far
The Knicks defeated the Spurs in Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio, but the teams split the next two games in New York.
See below for recaps of the first four games and what the schedule looks like as the series continues.
- Game 1: Knicks 105, Spurs 95 -- Wednesday, June 3, in San Antonio, TX.
- Game 2: Knicks 105, Spurs 104 -- Friday, June 5, in San Antonio, TX.
- Game 3: Knicks 111, Spurs 115 -- Monday, June 8 in New York, NY.
- Game 4: Knicks 107, Spurs 106 -- Wednesday, June 10 in New York, NY.
- Game 5: Knicks at Spurs, Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Game 6: Spurs at Knicks, Tuesday, June 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *if necessary
- Game 7: Knicks at Spurs, Friday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *if necessary