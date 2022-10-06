Nick Caloway is a multi-skilled journalist who was thrilled to join the CBS News New York news team in August 2019.

Since then, Nick has covered crime, politics, the pandemic and more across the Tri-State Area.

Nick started his television career at KTBS in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, covering a wide array of stories, from city government to devastating tornadoes and hurricanes.

In 2013, Nick joined WKRN in Nashville, covering government, entertainment, and the city's massive growth for more than five years.

Nick also worked at WBZ, the CBS owned station in Boston from 2018-2019, earning an Emmy nomination for his coverage of the murder of organized crime boss Whitey Bulger in federal prison.

Nick lives in North Jersey with his wife, two kids, and a golden retriever named Buddy. He enjoys cooking, running, golf, paddleball, cheering on the LSU Tigers and playing with his kids, not necessarily in that order.