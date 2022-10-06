Excitement builds for US Open as Fan Week starts in Queens
The US Open kicks off in New York next week. Before all the action starts, thousands of tennis fans are already getting in on the fun at Fan Week.
Nick Caloway is a multi-skilled journalist who was thrilled to join the CBS News New York news team in August 2019.
Since then, Nick has covered crime, politics, the pandemic and more across the Tri-State Area.
Nick started his television career at KTBS in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, covering a wide array of stories, from city government to devastating tornadoes and hurricanes.
In 2013, Nick joined WKRN in Nashville, covering government, entertainment, and the city's massive growth for more than five years.
Nick also worked at WBZ, the CBS owned station in Boston from 2018-2019, earning an Emmy nomination for his coverage of the murder of organized crime boss Whitey Bulger in federal prison.
Nick lives in North Jersey with his wife, two kids, and a golden retriever named Buddy. He enjoys cooking, running, golf, paddleball, cheering on the LSU Tigers and playing with his kids, not necessarily in that order.
The US Open kicks off in New York next week. Before all the action starts, thousands of tennis fans are already getting in on the fun at Fan Week.
New Jersey native Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won gold at the Paris Olympics. She's the pride of Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains, and is honored in the school's "Tradition Meets Tomorrow" hallway.
A street in New York City's Greenwich Village is now named after Jimi Hendrix.
Powerful storms took down trees and flooded busy roadways across NYC and New Jersey, and more is on the way as the remnants of Debby move north.
Stone-like materials called slag tested positive for elevated levels of arsenic along the beach in Keyport, New Jersey, state officials said.
There won't be a back-to-school sales tax holiday in New Jersey this year after lawmakers repealed the break just two years after enacting it.
The USDA has expanded the recall of some Boar's Head deli meats over concerns of a link to a deadly listeria outbreak.
Residents were evacuated as water and debris spewed from the ground due to a major gas leak in Union City, New Jersey.
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks is returning to the Hudson River this year. It is expected to make for big business on the New Jersey side of the river, too.
A New Jersey man was fatally crushed by a tree as severe weather caused storm damage and power outages around the state.
NYC offered 10,000 free tickets for a front-row view of the 4th of July fireworks show over the Hudson River.
Legendary Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Chile on Tuesday at the Copa America at MetLife Stadium.
Police are investigating a brawl at the Westwood Regional High School graduation in New Jersey that involved parents and students.
The Passaic Valley Water Commission has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Clifton and Paterson, New Jersey after a water main break.
Of the 419 graduating seniors in the Ridgewood High School class of 2024, 30 of them have one thing in common: They're twins.