NYC Gridlock Alert for Brazil-Morocco World Cup match in New Jersey. Here's what to know.

Saturday is a Gridlock Alert Day in New York City as Brazil faces Morocco in the first FIFA Men's World Cup match in New Jersey.

Traffic will be impacted in Midtown Manhattan as the city initiates shuttle bus corridors and closes streets around Penn Station for fans going to MetLife Stadium, which FIFA calls New York New Jersey Stadium.

NJ Transit service at Penn Station will be reserved for ticketholders for several hours before and after the match to accommodate the crowd. Non-ticketholders will need to take an alternate route.

The match starts at 6 p.m.

Here's what to expect and when the changes take effect:

Penn Station

NJ Transit service

NJ Transit service at Penn Station New York will be limited to ticketholders going to the Brazil-Morocco match from 1:25 p.m.-5:14 p.m. During that window, riders who are not going to the match should take PATH from 33rd Street to Hoboken or Newark Penn Station for trains to other destinations.

Penn Station New York access will be limited again after the match to accommodate trains bringing fans back from the stadium. NJ Transit says other eastbound trains heading to Manhattan will instead terminate at Newark Penn Station or Newark Broad Street from 8:10 p.m. until approximately 11:22 p.m.

PATH and NJ Transit bus service will remain available for all other riders.

Street closures

Street closures around Penn Station to accommodate fans lining up for trains to Saturday's match will begin no later than 12 p.m., NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office said.

Here are the street closures and when they will reopen:

33rd St. between 7th Ave. & 8th Ave. will reopen after 6 p.m.

32nd St. between 6th Ave. & 7th Ave. will reopen after 6 p.m.

33rd St. between 6th Ave. & 7th Ave. will reopen after 11 p.m.

Shuttle bus corridor

Brazil-Morocco ticketholders will also be taking shuttle buses to the stadium from three pick-up locations in Midtown.

NYC will establish special shuttle bus corridors to accommodate the buses, meaning additional streets and lanes will be closed to regular traffic:

42nd Street from First Avenue to Twelfth Avenue.

Two lanes along Sixth Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street.

Two lanes along Fifth Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street.

West 40th Street between 8th Avenue and 11th Avenue.

West 41st Street between 8th Avenue and 10th Avenue.

Truck deliveries

Mamdani announced restrictions on truck deliveries in Midtown from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. between 30th Street and 60th Street on Saturday.

Smaller delivery vehicles, including cars, vans and bikes are exempt, the mayor's office said.

"Emergency vehicles, service vehicles and essential delivery providers operating within the zone are also exempt," the announcement said.

Click here to see the full Midtown Transportation Plan.