Knicks announce 3 watch parties for NBA Finals Game 5 tonight. Here's what to know.

The New York Knicks announced plans for three official watch parties for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, as New York tries to clinch its first NBA championship in 53 years.

Watch parties will be held at Radio City Music Hall, Wollman Rink in Central Park and outside Madison Square Garden as the Knicks face the Spurs in San Antonio.

The watch parties require tickets or registration ahead of time, according to the Knicks. Here's what to know:

Radio City Music Hall

A ticket to the Radio City Music Hall Game 5 watch party costs $10, with the proceeds benefiting the Garden of Dreams Foundation, the Knicks said.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.

Madison Square Garden

An outdoor watch party will be held at Plaza33 on Seventh Ave. outside Madison Square Garden. Registration for the event begins at 10 a.m.

According to the Knicks, a maximum of 3,000 fans will be permitted inside the NYPD's "frozen zone" and everyone in attendance will be scanned by police.

Fan must be in place by 8:30 p.m. to attend the watch party.

Central Park

Wollman Rink in Central Park is hosting a free outdoor watch party for game five. Fans must register to attend ahead of time.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. and gates open at 7 p.m., according to the Knicks.

Knicks Playoff Bar Network

The Knicks also have a list of bars they're partnering with where fans can watch the game across the Tri-State Area.

Manhattan

Amity Hall -- 80 W 3rd St.

Crompton Ale House -- 159 W 26th St.

Goldie's Tavern -- 135 W 30th Street

Harlem Tavern -- 2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

Hurley's -- 232 W 48th Street

Jack Doyles -- 240 W 35th Street

John Sullivan's -- 210 W 35th Street

Legends Bar -- 6 West 33rd Street

Mustang Harry's -- 352 7th Ave.

Penn 6 -- 132 W 31st St.

Rocco's -- 1 W 3rd St.

Stout-Penn Station -- 214 West 35th St.

Ulysses -- 58 Stone Street

The Celly -- 332 9th Avenue

Tailor Public House -- 505 8th Ave

Inwood Bar & Grill -- 4892 Broadway

Barrow Street Alehouse -- 15 Barrow Street

Macdougal Street Alehouse

122 MacDougal Street

Soho Room -- 203 Spring Street

Tavern on Reade -- 59 Reade Street

Brooklyn

BK Backyard -- 151 Banker St

Queens

Break Bar -- 34-02 Broadway

Pig Beach BBQ -- 35-37 36th St.

One Station Plaza -- 21310 41st Ave

Rivercrest -- 33-15 Ditmars Blvd.

Bronx

Last Stop Bar -- 5977 Broadway

Rambling House -- 4292 Katonah Ave.

Staten Island

Jimmy Max -- 280 Watchogue Rd.

New Jersey