Knicks capture first NBA title in 53 years, defeat Spurs in 5 games

For the New York Knicks, the long wait for championship glory is finally over.

Jalen Brunson scored 45 points, leading the Knicks to their first NBA title in 53 years with a 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night at Frost Bank Center.

Dylan Harper paced the Spurs with 25 points.

The Knicks' Jalen Brunson shoots the ball against the Spurs' Stephon Castle during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Knicks trailed by seven heading into the fourth before Brunson took over, scoring 15 of the Knicks' 29 points in the quarter.

Brunson, fittingly, closed with a flourish. He set a Knicks record for points in a finals game; it had been 38 by Willis Reed against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the 1970 series. It now belongs to the left-handed point guard who changed the franchise's fortunes when he arrived four years ago.

New York was put in position to clinch on Saturday thanks to its historic Game 4 win on Wednesday in which it rallied from a 29-point deficit in the second half to stun San Antonio 107-106.

The victory gives the New York City area its first major professional championship across the big four North American team sports leagues since the New York Giants won Super Bowl XLVI following the 2011 season, and gives the Knicks the franchise's third title, joining 1970 and 1973.

The Spurs are now 5-2 all-time in the NBA Finals, last winning it all in 2014.

Check back for updates on this developing story.