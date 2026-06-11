Knicks fans across NYC stunned by historic comeback during Game 4 win

Mayhem broke out across New York City after the Knicks won Game 4 of the NBA Finals after a historic comeback.

Videos and pictures showed fans cheering, clapping, hugging and reveling in the unbelievable moment when the Knicks won by one point after a 29-point deficit.

Thousands crammed into Wollman Rink in Central Park, others flocked to local bars and a number of venues across the area. Fans took to the streets to celebrate, which quickly turned into pandemonium.

New York Knicks fans celebrate winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Adam Gray / Getty Images

There wasn't a place in the city where you could escape this nail-bitter of a game, whether it was projected on city buildings or parked vehicles.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani even had NYC Links livestream the game in response to MSG postponing its watch party.

"No one who does it better"

Fans were absolutely ecstatic as the energy across the five boroughs was electrified.

"The 2025-2026 New York Knicks are the most clutch team of all time. There is no one who does it better in the fourth quarter," one man said.

"So many emotions. I never give up, but that was looking not so great, but I'm like, no, they can come back. I have faith," another woman said.

CBS News New York team witnesses Knicks victory

Even CBS News New York's Allen Devlin was locked in when the Knicks had the tight lead with a little over one second to go.

He was immersed with the fans at a Brooklyn watch party.

"They throw the ball in.....no good! Shot, nothing! Knicks win! Knicks win! Knicks win!"