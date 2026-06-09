NYC Mayor Mamdani, Ben Stiller condemn violence against Spurs fans during NBA Finals

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and actor, director and die-hard Knicks fan Ben Stiller are among those speaking out against violence against San Antonio Spurs fans during the NBA Finals.

Their messages come after the New York Knicks dropped Game 3 of the series to the Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Spurs fans apparently attacked in NYC

Videos posted to social media appear to show separate incidents of people wearing Spurs jerseys being attacked by people wearing Knicks gear.

One such video appears to show a man in a Spurs jersey walking down the street near 47th Street and Eighth Avenue when he is surrounded by a group wearing Knicks gear, some of whom start to try to pull off his jersey. Punches start being thrown. He ultimately winds up on the ground, apparently being pummeled, and then running off, only to be attacked again.

Another video appears to show a man having his Spurs jersey torn off him by an angry group.

"Show respect to our fellow humans"

Incidents such as those apparently prompted Stiller to speak out.

"Being a Knick fan doesn't mean being disrespectful to Spurs fans in any way," Stiller wrote on social media. "We get caught up during the games but gotta show respect to our fellow humans."

That caught Mamdani's attention.

"Couldn't agree more. We'll win this series on the court (even if the refs refuse to call a flagrant on Wemby), not by targeting harassing, or attacking Spurs fans," Mamdani wrote, adding "Knicks in 5."

Crowd near Bryant Park watch party gets rowdy, violent

The incidents come as the NYPD took 21 people into custody when the crowd next to a Knicks watch party in Bryant Park Monday night got rowdy and violent. Several officers were injured in that incident.

A spokesperson for City Hall said the incidents are unacceptable.

"As the NBA finals continue, Mayor Mamdani wants all New Yorkers to celebrate and enjoy this run across the city while respecting one another," part of the statement read.