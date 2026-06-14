Violence erupts at Knicks celebration in Times Square as crowd lights school bus on fire

A crowd celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA championship in Times Square turned violent overnight, as some lit a school bus of fire and smashed windshields.

The NYPD said numerous arrests were made in the hours after the Knicks defeated the Spurs and the crowd of rowdy fans stopped being peaceful, forcing officers in riot gear moved in.

Police said dozens of people climbed onto a row of school buses parked in Times Square after shuttling fans to the World Cup in New Jersey, then ripped off hoods and smashed windshields before igniting one of the buses.

Officials said a total of five school buses were lit on fire or destroyed by people with bats and others jumping on them.

Citizen

Officers in riot gear responded with batons and zip ties and ordered the crowd to disburse. Multiple people were detained as officers tried pushing back the crowd.

Police were also investigating a shooting that occurred near Times Square at around 2 a.m. A 17-year-old was struck in the foot and three people were taken into custody, officials said. Investigators also said they recovered a gun at the scene.

New York Department of Sanitation workers remained in Times Square on Sunday morning cleaning up the trash, debris, food and shattered glass littering the streets.

In all, the NYPD said 63 people were arrested and ten members of the police department were injured during the chaos following the Knicks game.