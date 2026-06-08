Wembanyama, Spurs take their game to another level, hold off Knicks in Game 3 of NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama had 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his first NBA Finals win, carrying the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-111 victory on Monday night that cut the New York Knicks' lead to 2-1.

The Spurs handed the Knicks their first loss in 46 days and potentially salvaged their season in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd that included President Donald Trump.

The Knicks had their 13-game winning streak, the second-longest in NBA postseason history, snapped and missed a chance to move to the brink of their first championship since 1973.

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, defends against Spurs center Victor Wembanyama during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 8, 2026, at Madison Square Garden. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox hit big shots late as the Spurs avoided falling into a 3-0 hole, which no NBA team has escaped. Now they can tie the series Wednesday night and are guaranteed another game at home, with Game 5 scheduled for Saturday.

Castle finished with 23 points as the Spurs got started in their quest to become the first team to win the NBA Finals after losing the first two at home.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and OG Anunoby had 28 for the Knicks, who lost for the first time since April 23 in Game 3 of their first-round series against Atlanta.

Fans who endured long lines to get in with the extra security measures in place -- and some who paid five-figure sums for the chance to do so -- were treated to a back-and-forth game in the NBA Finals' first trip to Madison Square Garden since 1999.

Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 Frenchman whose turnover late in Game 2 ended the Spurs' hopes, didn't make many mistakes Monday. He had 10 points in the final quarter, helping the Spurs build just enough of a cushion to withstand another Brunson comeback attempt.

Minutes after Trump was loudly booed while shown during the national anthem, the Spurs got off to an ideal start. Wembanyama dunked for their first two baskets and they had a double-digit lead 4 1/2 minutes into the game. San Antonio made nine of its first 11 shots, with the Knicks and their fans frustrated by the referees and the home team's sloppy play, and led 33-22 after one.

The Garden crowd didn't really start to rock until Anunoby's 3-pointer capped an 11-2 surge that cut it to 40-38. The Knicks got their first lead of the night on Brunson's 26-footer as part of a big burst to finish the half. New York led 64-57 at the break.

But the Spurs went back ahead in the third quarter and led 111-104 on Castle's 3-pointer with 1:53 to play. Castle then closed the scoring with two free throws with 6.8 seconds left after Anunoby's 3-pointer cut it to two.