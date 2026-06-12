How to get to World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

If you're headed to one of the eight 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup games in New Jersey, officials advise having a plan in place, as transportation can be complicated.

Leaders from around the Tri-State Area are encouraging fans to use public transportation to get to and from the matches. There will be no parking at MetLife Stadium, which is renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament.

Here are the different ways you can get there.

Subways and trains

NJ Transit will be running round-trip service to New York New Jersey Stadium from Penn Station in Manhattan and stations in New Jersey for ticketholders on match days. Rail service will begin four hours before the scheduled match time, according to the NJ Transit website.

Transportation officials say riders must connect through Secaucus Junction and transfer to a train or bus directly to Meadowlands Station. Riders coming from stations other than New York Penn may connect to stadium trains at Hoboken Terminal, but they must go through Secaucus to get back.

NJ Transit's World Cup passes cost $98 for trips originating at Penn Station, below the original $150 price tag. Passes must be purchased in advance on the NJ Transit mobile app.

Shuttle buses

Official World Cup shuttle buses will transport fans to New York New Jersey Stadium from New York City and New Jersey. The shuttles runs from three spots in Manhattan and one park-and-ride location in New Jersey:

Port Authority Bus Terminal (Blue Line)

Midtown North, at Columbus Circle (Red Line)

Midtown East, near Grand Central Terminal (Green Line)

Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine (Yellow Line)

Tickets cost $20 and must be purchased in advance.

Driving and parking

World Cup organizers and local transportation officials have repeatedly encouraged fans to use the official transit options outlined above because there will be limited vehicle access to New York New Jersey Stadium.

Limited parking is available at American Dream, which is within walking distance to the stadium, but spaces must be purchased in advance. General stadium parking is not allowed on matchdays.

Uber and other rideshare drop-offs will be allowed only at Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment, which connects to the stadium via a walking route. The route is approximately 1 mile.

For the first match, Uber will add a $10 surcharge for trips going to the stadium, and a $60 surcharge for trips leaving the stadium. Uber said 100% of the fee will go to the driver.

Uber Shuttle tickets are available for $49, can be pre-booked, and will be available after each match. There will be two drop-off locations: West 81st Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West in Manhattan, and Newport Station in Jersey City.

FIFA says ticketholders may arrange private transportation to and from the stadium, but drop-offs and pick-ups must be at American Dream.

Gridlock Alert

New York City say match days will be Gridlock Alert Days, and urges people to avoid driving in New York City, and instead use mass transit if possible. Those Gridlock Alert Days, and match days, are:

Saturday, June 13

Tuesday, June 16

Monday, June 22

Thursday, June 25

Saturday, June 27

Tuesday, June 30

Sunday, July 5

Sunday, July 19

Ferries

While ferries won't get you directly to New York New Jersey Stadium, they can be used get you to certain bus and train stations.

The NY Waterway has multiple routes from Manhattan to New Jersey, including the NJ Transit terminal in Hoboken, where trains to the stadium are available. NY Waterway ferries are also part of NJ Transit's contingency plan in case of any issues with rail service.

The NYC Ferry can transport those in Brooklyn and Queens to Manhattan, where they can continue on to the stadium via one of the official transportation options. This also goes for the free Staten Island Ferry.

Be sure to check the schedules and plan your trip ahead of time.