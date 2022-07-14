First Alert Weather 101 at Cooke School & Institute in East Harlem
CBS2 meteorologist John Elliott went to East Harlem and visited the Cooke School and Institute for students with special needs Wednesday.
CBS2's John Elliott was out visiting I.S. 230 middle school in Jackson Heights, Queens, on Thursday.
CBS2's John Elliott visited students Tuesday in Westchester County.
CBS2's John Elliott met with second graders at Washington Irving School #4 in Garfield, New Jersey, on Friday.
John Elliott taught students about all kinds of weather, including tornadoes, and even showed them the Mobile Weather Lab.
CBS2's John Elliott taught second graders at Tinc Road Elementary School about tornadoes and showed them our Mobile Weather Lab!
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn speaks to 80 kindergarteners in Westport, Connecticut.
Tracking dangerous storms, knowing how much rain is going to fall. Ever wonder how it all works? CBS2's John Elliott is visiting schools to teach a new class - First Alert Weather 101.
From the science of forecasting to weather safety – First Alert Weather 101 is an interactive way to get students thinking about STEM. There's also a chance your students might be on TV.
CBS2's Alecia Reid took a tour of the Newtown Creek facility in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on Thursday.
Find out who makes the cut live Thursday at 9 p.m. on CBS2.
Black Atlantic, a temporary sculpture exhibition in Brooklyn Bridge Park, was commissioned by the Public Art Fund.
Norman Duncan's daughter was shot and killed days after her high school graduation in 2012. Investigators say there's still no suspect in sight.
We are mourning the loss of a member of our CBS family. Ramon Nunez passed away suddenly last week at age 64.
Some of the fastest cars in the world will zoom through the streets on a track in Brooklyn, but you probably won't hear a thing.
They say they've documented that three-quarters of cars stolen from Nassau driveways are turning up in Newark.
The 37-year-old told CBS2, "I was sleeping in my bed and it felt like my hand ... like something exploded in my hand."
Police and lifeguards evacuated the beach and red flags went up in response to a shark sighting or possibly multiple shark sightings.
"I feel the most alive when I'm reaching for something and trying something new," Bareilles said.
The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it's $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.
The commuter railroad is adding additional trains systemwide to accommodate more riders.
Cox was injured while in custody in the back of a police van when an officer slammed on the brakes to avoid an accident.
Tuesday was eventful, as a woman got pinned under a transit bus and another fell in a gap at Metro-North station.
Monkeypox is spread through close, prolonged contact with an infected person.
Norman Duncan's daughter was shot and killed days after her high school graduation in 2012. Investigators say there's still no suspect in sight.
The report acknowledged parents need support in the form of public policy.
The 47-year old and the child were on board with a group of 12 family members.
The Boss is coming home.
Police and lifeguards evacuated the beach and red flags went up in response to a shark sighting or possibly multiple shark sightings.
Lifeguard Zach Gallo returned to the job he loves at Smith Point Beach 11 days after a shark bit him during a training drill.
The city says starting on Sunday, mass vaccination sites will open in Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.
Wednesday, the court ruled the prosecutor made improper comments during jury summation.
One bill would require construction companies to submit a rat mitigation plan before obtaining permits.
Black and brown communities feeling left behind in mad scramble to get shot appointments.
The committee highlighted a tweet Trump sent on Dec. 19, 2020, which he sent after a meeting that Raskin said became so heated, there were "challenges to physically fight."
The governor on Tuesday was focused on abortion rights, while Zeldin dove right into crime and justice in New York City.
The Health and Human Services Department is telling hospitals that they "must" provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk.
Health leaders say BA.5 is the most infectious and transmissible subvariant yet, even infecting people who are vaccinated and boosted.
The brain-dead recipients were kept on life support following the transplants to see if the pig heart could keep up.
He's Michael on the daytime drama, but now he's "Big Daddy" in the Off-Broadway revival of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."
Feldstein had previously said she would be leaving in September, but she is now cutting her final weeks short.
New York got its big league-high 11th walk-off win and 27th come-from-behind victory.
Amazins cruise to 7-3 victory over Braves on Wednesday, build NL East lead back up to 2 1/2 games.
Blueshirts fill big hole in their top 6 forward group and get veteran insurance in goal.
Normally stellar closer Clay Holmes has nightmarish outing, spoiling Gerrit Cole's effort in 4-3 loss Tuesday.
"It makes me feel good when the people go out and they feel confident in what they're wearing," owner Pablo Vargas told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"I always like to describe it as a little taste of England," owner Jennifer Myers-Pulidore told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"It's one of the few professions where you work with your heart, your hands, and your head at the same time," co-owner Tom Geppel told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"That was my dream, to open a small business here," co-owner Pompeyo "Papa" Martinez told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"We whip the whipped cream by hand. We make our hot fudge, caramel, most of our syrups," owner Vito Citrano told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
Ivana Trump passed away in her New York home at age 73.
Thousands came out for the 2022 New York City Pride March through Manhattan on Sunday.
Juneteenth celebrations took place across New York City on June 19.
The famous Mermaid Parade returned to Coney Island on Saturday for its 40th anniversary.
Stars of stage and screen hit the red carpet for the 75th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday night.
CBS2's John Elliott has your First Alert Forecast for July 14 at 6 p.m.
We are mourning the loss of a member of our CBS family. Ramon Nunez worked in the CBS Broadcast Center as a porter for 38 years. He passed away suddenly last week at age 64.
Thursday, Fairfield County and every other county in Connecticut entered Stage 2 drought conditions.
Overwhelmed with extra trash being flushed into the system, the Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Yorkers to properly dispose of waste and chemicals. CBS2's Alecia Reid took a tour of the Newtown Creek facility in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, to see how it all works.
The Tops supermarket in Buffalo, where 10 Black people were shot and killed, reopens Friday morning. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook was there Thursday as a moment of silence and prayer was held to honor the victims.