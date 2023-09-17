Watch CBS News
CBS New York Meteorologist Vanessa Murdock brings First Alert Weather 101 to Girl Scouts in West Nyack

WEST NYACK, N.Y. -- CBS New York's meteorologist Vanessa Murdock brought Weather 101 to Girl Scouts in West Nyack on Friday.

A trip to West Nyack Elementary School for a visit with Girl Scout Troop 40076 proved to be the perfect way to wrap up the week.

Surrounded by curious minds all filled with Girl Scout goodness, Murdock got the chance to share her love of meteorology with second graders working toward their Citizen Scientist Badge and hopefully inspire them to chart a course in STEM, too.

They chatted about what it means to be a meteorologist.

"It's someone who learned a lot of math, but they also, like, do the weather at the news," 6-year-old Arya said.

They stepped outside to observe conditions and looked to the Mobile Weather Lab for verification.

"Tell me your favorite part about being a Girl Scout," Murdock asked 7-year-old Brooke.

"It's learning a lot of things," Brooke said.

"What's your favorite thing you've learned so far as a Girl Scout?" Murdock asked.

"Weather," Brooke said.

For more information on how to have a First Alert Weather 101 presentation in your classroom, click here.

