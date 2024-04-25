How often do tornadoes touch down in New York? What to know about the dangers.

Here's what to know about the risk of tornadoes in the New York area

NEW YORK -- Spring and warmer weather mean more storms, including tornadoes. Experts say we don't have to be in the thick of severe weather season to witness a touchdown.

Homes shredded, trees turned projectiles, a plane tossed around like a toy -- the destruction left in the wake of a tornado can be devastating, even here in the Tri-State Area.

How often are there tornadoes in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?

Nelson Vaz, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, says in an area the size of New York City, "Once every four years, we're probably going to see a tornado. That's what climatology has shown."

According to Vaz, there have been about 160-170 tornadoes in the Tri-State Area since 1950. He says about 75% of those tornadoes are on the weaker end of the scale -- EF0 or EF1 -- with winds topping out at 110 mph.

Exponentially stronger tornadoes have touched down, however. Of note, an EF4 with winds raging up to 200 mph first touched down near Albany in July of 1989.

"It actually tracked all the way from Albany ... down into Connecticut, produced another EF4 tornado right near New Haven," Vaz said.

Tornadoes that day damaged hundreds of homes and businesses, and demolished some, too.

Historic tornado outbreak on Long Island

Long Island had what some consider a historic tornado outbreak on Nov. 13, 2021.

"To see nine tornadoes in one day ... Very unusual. Not something, at least in recent history, that we've seen," Vaz said.

Especially in November. Peak severe weather season runs mid-May through September.

But that Saturday in 2021, a powerful front and unusually warm Atlantic water played a pivotal role in generating six tornadoes on Long Island and three in Connecticut. The outbreak was violent enough to uproot a tree that split a home in half and moved it off its slab.

What do you do during a tornado?

If a tornado threatens, the National Weather Service issues a wireless emergency alert, or WEA.

If you have a basement, go there.

If you don't have a basement, head to an interior room. Use pillows, blankets and/or a mattress to protect against flying debris.

Tornadoes may not happen with great frequency in the Tri-State Area, but when they do touchdown, the aftermath can be devastating.