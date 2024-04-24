Rain showers return to NYC forecast
Weather alerts & advisories
Freeze Watch across some of our northern/northwestern suburbs late tonight into Thursday morning.
Wednesday forecast
Today: Milder morning (50s & 40s) with a couple showers around; a passing shower this afternoon with a rumble here and there. Milder with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.
Tonight: Blustery and much colder with windchills falling into the 30s and 20s.
Tomorrow: Lots of sun, but cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.
Weather this week
Friday: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs around 60°.
Sunday: Slight chance of showers. Milder with highs in the low 70s.