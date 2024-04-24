Watch CBS News
Rain showers return to NYC forecast

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Passing showers back in the forecast
First Alert Weather: Passing showers back in the forecast 05:27

Weather alerts & advisories

Freeze Watch across some of our northern/northwestern suburbs late tonight into Thursday morning.

Wednesday forecast

Today: Milder morning (50s & 40s) with a couple showers around; a passing shower this afternoon with a rumble here and there. Milder with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Tonight: Blustery and much colder with windchills falling into the 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: Lots of sun, but cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Weather this week

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low 60s. 

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs around 60°.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers. Milder with highs in the low 70s.

First Alert Weather maps

First published on April 24, 2024 / 7:30 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

