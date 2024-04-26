Who is Malik Nabers, the NY Giants' first round NFL Draft pick

Who did the Jets and the Giants take in the first round of the NFL Draft?

NEW YORK - The New York Giants selected wide receiver Malik Nabers with the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nabers opted to skip his senior season at LSU and enter the draft after finishing second in the nation with 1,569 receiving yards in 2023. He finished his college career as LSU's all-time leader with 189 receptions and 3,003 receiving yards.

Malik Nabers scouting report

Nabers, a 2023 First Team All-American, was the SEC's leading receiver last season. He fell one vote shy of winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the most-outstanding receiver in college football.

According to the Giants, Nabers "glides and burns past defenders deep or pushes them into retreat for easy stop routes" and "changes speeds inside the route to tilt defenders off the break point."

Before the draft, Nabers said he developed a connection with head coach Brian Daboll.

"(We had) great meetings. He has a great personality; he makes people laugh that are in the room. He's going to compete with you for sure, he has high standards for his athletes. So, I am hoping he has high standards for me, and I live up to those," Nabers said.

"He's a heck of a player," Daboll said.

LSU produced a number of talented NFL wide receivers in recent years, including Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

Malik Nabers in high school

Nabers played his first three years of high school football in Comeaux, Louisiana, before transferring to Southside High School in Youngsville, Louisiana. His transfer waiver was denied, so he couldn't play at Southside as a senior. Nonetheless, 247Sports rated him as the #6 prospect in the state.

In high school, Nabers participated in football, basketball and track and field.