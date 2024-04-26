Deadly crashes are up 27% in New Jersey so far this year. Here's the plan to turn the tide

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - Fatal crashes are on the rise in New Jersey.

So far in 2024, deadly crashes are up 27% statewide. The most traffic deaths are happening in Central Jersey, including Middlesex County.

South Brunswick has had five deadly crashes this year, with a total of eight fatalities. Two weeks ago, a fiery crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Ridge Road killed three people.

"In South Brunswick itself, we've had years that really were a real uptick. And we've had years that were relatively lower," Lt. Gary Holsten of South Brunswick Police Department's Traffic Safety Bureau said.

Holsten's been with the department for nearly 25 years, and has noticed the uptick in fatal crashes during the last five years.

"Which is troubling when you factor in the fact that cars are safer, roads are safer," Holsten said.

Majority of fatal crashes are preventable

Holsten said the vast majority of crashes are preventable, and explained the behaviors that are putting more people at risk.

"It's steadily an increase in distracted driving, aggressive driving, driving while intoxicated or under the influence of some form of drugs."

A new initiative is being rolled out to prevent more fatal crashes. It's called "Coordinated Response for Accident Suppression on Highways," or CRASH.

New emphasis on road safety in South Brunswick

South Brunswick will be reallocating resources around the department to beef up police presence on the roads. Officers will be handing out more tickets across the board, especially for distracted driving and speeding. The plan will be ramped up over the coming days and weeks.

"So you'll see a significant increase in police activity on the roadways, especially stopping cars for motor vehicle violations," Holsten said.

The goal is to have zero traffic fatalities. Police say they can't do it alone.

"We need the public's help to get to that Vision Zero. It can't come from just enforcement alone. We need compliance," he said.